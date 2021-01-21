Highway to remain closed today for weekly repairs

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended on Friday for weekly repairs of the road.

An advisory issued by the traffic police today said that no vehicular movement shall be allowed on the highway in view of its repairs and maintenance on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the government issued an order in November 2020 under which the highway is closed for vehicular traffic from Banihal to Udhampur on every Friday to facilitate necessary repairs and maintenance of the road.

The order is being implemented strictly by the authorities to ensure hassle-free work by the contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) for upgrading the two-lane old Jammu Srinagar National Highway alignments into four-lane from Banihal to Jakhani in Udhampur district.