Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:56 AM

Highway to remain closed today for weekly repairs

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:56 AM
Pic: Mohammad Taskeen/GK

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended on Friday for weekly repairs of the road.

An advisory issued by the traffic police today said that no vehicular movement shall be allowed on the highway in view of its repairs and maintenance on Friday.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

It may be mentioned that the government issued an order in November 2020 under which the highway is closed for vehicular traffic from Banihal to Udhampur on every Friday to facilitate necessary repairs and maintenance of the road.

The order is being implemented strictly by the authorities to ensure hassle-free work by the contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) for upgrading the two-lane old Jammu Srinagar National Highway alignments into four-lane from Banihal to Jakhani in Udhampur district.

Related News