Highway toll tax exempted during AmarnathYatra: Div Com

The Government Monday ordered exemption of toll tax collected at Chachikoot Toll Plaza for all kinds of vehicles during the Yatra period from July 1 to August 15, 2019.

In order to ensure free movement of AmarnathYatra vehicles on the National Highway, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan issued directions to all officers concerned that the toll tax collected at Chachikoot Toll Plaza, shall be exempted for all kinds of vehicles during the Yatra period (from July 01 up to August 15, 2019), an official handout said.

The Deputy Commissioners concerned and other agencies have been asked to follow the direction in letter and spirit and ensure hassle-free movement of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on the National Highway, the statement said.