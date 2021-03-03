Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: March 4, 2021, 1:16 AM

Highway traffic disrupted for 8 hours

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for more than 8 hours on Wednesday due to a landslide at Shabanbass, Banihal.

A Jammu-bound oil tanker was trapped in the landslide, however the driver and his helper escaped unhurt.

A large number of trucks and light motor vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the blockade on the highway.

A massive traffic jam was also created inviting trouble for the drivers and the commuters. The highway was restored by the subcontractor company of the National Highway Authority of India by pressing sophisticated machinery at around 11-30 am, official sources said.

The movement of vehicles started but due to the single-lane road at Shabanbass, slow movement and a long traffic jam was created from Banihal to Ramsu and some other places on the highway.

The traffic jam has become a routine problem due to landslides and shooting stones on the highway due to road widening activity.

This problem has created a headache for the movement of vehicles playing on the highway.

