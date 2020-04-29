Hilly routes in Jammu go out of bounds

In the wake of covid19 outbreak, authorities have sealed some hilly routes in Jammu with security forces and magistrates enforcing the lockdown since March 24.

The routes sealed include the Santhan Top in Kishtwar linking Anantnag, and the Bhaderwah-Chamba Road in Doda connecting Himachal Pradesh and the Punjab.

“We have completely sealed the Santhan Top in Kishtwar which links Kokernag-Anantnag,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara.

Tara told Greater Kashmir that at least 16 people were apprehended and booked for violating lockdown when they were noticed venturing in Santhan-Top area. These people were quarantined and their samples were also collected.

He said that security force personnel, medical teams, and magistrates have been deployed in Thathri, and Wadwan areas to stop any violation of lockdown.

“People from these two remote places i.e. Marwah and Warwan have relatives in Anantnag and they go there for work. In view of lockdown in Anantnag, they are escaping from there and trying to enter Warwan-Marwah in their respective villages after crossing hilly terrain,” said the DC Kishtwar.

Similarly, in Thathri, a check point has also been established and Padder-Himachal Pradesh road also sealed.

ROADS CONNECTING DODA WITH HP, THE PUNJAB

Superintendent Police (SP) Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria said, they have established a check point on Basohli-Bhaderwah-Pathankot road at Basti – last village of Doda district.

“We also conduct patrolling with the help of Village Defence Committee (VDC) and Special Police Officer (SPO) from Nalthi and Basti villages to kept proper surveillance on the route,” said the SP.

He said that on Bhaderwah-Chamba road, the police have established check point at Thanhala (Doda) another last village of Jammu and Kashmir.

The roads and hilly routes are being monitors with the help of village defence committees, special police officers and village heads who inform police and civilian authorities in case any outside try to violate lockdown by entering into the district from Himachal and Punjab.

4 Jr KAS officers deployed to Lakhanpur

The General Administration Department (GAD) today deployed four Junior KAS officers to Lakhanpur to deal with the heavy rush of trucks at the entry point to J&K. As many as 150 civilian and 200 police officials are already posted at the entry point.