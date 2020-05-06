Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in Awantipora gunfight

In a big blow to militancy in Kashmir, Hizb ul Mujahideen Operational Chief Riyaz Naikoo was among the two militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora police district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was launched by army’s 55 RR, police and 184 Batallion CRPF in Beighpora, the native village of Naikoo last night, and ended Wednesday evening.

He had taken over as the operational chief of Hizb from Yasin Yatoo alias Ghaznawi killed in an encounter in August 2017.

Earlier that year he was elevated as divisional commander of the outfit after Zakir Bhat, alias Moosa parted ways with the outfit to form his own Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind.

Naikoo had joined Hizb ranks in May 2012 and according to police was involved in several attacks on security forces.

He had been on the run for eight years.

Listed as category A++ militant, he carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

A police official said forces ring-fenced Beighpora and adjoining Gulzarpora village at around 12 last night following inputs about the presence of Naikoo in his native village.

People at damaged house at Beighpora. Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

“Extensive searches were carried. JCB earth-diggers were also called in and the fields and locations around railway track dug,” a police official said.

He said Naikoo kept on changing locations.

“His attempt to break the cordon was foiled as he was finally trapped in a residential locality,” the police official said.

He said the siege was tightened and the forces fired first shots towards the suspected spot at around 7:30 am. However, at 9:00 am in the morning the contact was finally established.

“As the security forces finally zeroed in towards a cluster of houses they believed militants were hiding, they came under heavy fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” a police official said.

However, the guns fell silent soon.

“At around noon the fresh contact was established and guns started blazing heavily on both sides,” the police official said.

He said security forces later planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to blow up the houses Naikoo and his associate had taken shelter in.

“They however again changed the location and took shelter in the nearby house.

“Artillery was used and that house was also blown up.”

Several other houses also suffered damage due to heavy blasts.

“The bodies of Naikoo and his associate were later retrieved from the rubble of the houses,” the police official said.

He said the associate was identified as Aadil Ahmad of Panzgam, Awantipora,

“The militants had a hideout that had an opening leading towards a railway track,” the police official said.

This was the second such operation in three weeks in Naikoo’s village.

Earlier, last month the security forces had conducted a similar operation for 24 hours but had to call it off after nothing was found.

“The security forces had even drilled the walls and cupboards to trace Naikoo and his associates,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were shut down in south Kashmir early morning.

In the afternoon, when news about his killing was confirmed, the phone service was also suspended on all networks across Kashmir except BSNL.

Strict restrictions were imposed in the entire valley particularly in south Kashmir to foil any attempts of protests.

Clashes, were, however, reported in the Awantipora area in which several youths were injured in security forces’ action. One of them is said to be critical.

In a separate encounter at Sharshali village, two militants, who are yet to be identified, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the village, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. It turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions, officials said.

The forces retaliated, killing the two militants, they said.

Police Statement

In the evening, police released the following press statement: “In Beighpora encounter two militants were killed. One of the militants has been identified as Riyaz Naikoo. He was the Chief operational Commander of (HM) outfit in Kashmir. He joined militant ranks of HM outfit in May 2012 and was a close associate of Burhan Wani. After Zakir Musa’s defection from HM to form his own outfit called Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, he took command of HM outfit in Jammu Kashmir. Pertinent to mention that Zakir Musa was eliminated in operation last year. Naikoo had been continuously making audio and video clips and putting up on social media to motivate youth to join militancy and went on recruiting new boys. He was responsible for a large number of innocent youths getting into militant ranks and indulging in serious violence against local population and SFs. He was a masterminded behind the revival of HM outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. He also released videos / audios on number of occasions carrying Pro-Pakistan and separatist propaganda. He executed a series of attacks on policemen, SF and civilians. He resorted to killings of civilians branding them as police/SFs informers. He looted orchard owners and farmers to collect funds for his outfit. He also has been collecting booty from illicit cultivation of opium and bhang in South Kashmir. His outfit also figured in narco trade case in Jammu where a huge sum of sale proceeds was transferred to one of his contacts. Some of the killings/ crime where he was directly involved were – killing of Haji Ghulam Mohd Dar father of a Sarpanch at Dogripora on 8-3-2014, firing on Police Bus Near Bhatpora Tokena, killing of Gh Mohi-Ud-din Dar, killing of Javaid Akbar Khanday R/o Khandaypora, killing of a Police HC Ashiq Hussain Mir at Padgampoara crossing, kidnapping of constable Naseer Ahmad, looting of 9 weapons from the residence of ex MLA Wachi, killing of six migrant labour in Kulgam, killing of truck drivers and fruit traders post August 5, release of an audio tape threatening attacks on the jail staff after preferential treatment being provided to militants and the separatists lodged in various jails was discontinued. Apart from the above he was involved in many other cases of heinous crime for which a big number of FIRs were registered against him.”

Security forces leaving the village after encounter. Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

Who was Riyaz Naikoo?

Riyaz Naikoo, 35, was born in April 1985 in Beighpora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir in a family of farmers.

After completing his graduation in Maths, he taught the same subject in a private school.

However, after the unrest of 2010, Naikoo was arrested and booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by police for actively participating in the protests.

He was also accused of aiding the militants and being their over ground worker (OGW).

After his release from prison, according to his family, he showed keen interest in pursuing post graduation.

But in May 2012 he went missing from his home only to join Hizb ul Mujahideen ranks.

After the killing of 21-year-old Burhan Muzafar Wani in July 2016; Zakir Bhat alias Moosa, an engineering graduate from Tral, took over the command in the south.

Yasin Yatoo, alias Ghaznawi of Chadoora, Budgam, a former militant in his 40s, also recycled into the ranks and was touted as the operational commander.

However, Moosa, once a close associate of Wani and active in the ranks since 2013 soon fell with Hizb and formed his own outfit Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind (AGH).

Niakoo was elevated as a divisional commander of the outfit. Soon, he started making appearance in funerals of his associates.

He also started releasing his video messages on social media wherein he repeatedly said they were fighting for Islam and merger with Pakistan.

In August 2017 when Ghazwani was killed in an encounter in a Shopian village, Naikoo took over as an operational commander.

He was soon declared by the security agencies as the most wanted and carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Security forces launched many operations in south Kashmir to nab him.

Naikoo surprised the security agencies, when in August 2018 his men abducted dozens of cops and their relatives from their homes on three successive nights, in response to the arrest and harassment of family members of militants.

However, they were set free with a warning to security forces to stop intimidating families.

Days before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Naikoo had again surfaced in several videos on social media warning New Delhi against any attempt to change the demography of the region.

Naikoo made a fervent appeal to the people to unite had even asked the police men and government officials to join the struggle.

He, however, kept low profile post abrogation of Article 370, but resurfaced on social media after 2G internet services were restored in March.

In one of the recent videos, he was heard appealing people to stay indoors and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Security agencies had described him as a key recruiter.

Naikoo was calculative in his operation and his next move was only known to him. Being tech savvy, he never left any electronic trail about his movement, said a police official who had been tracking him for many months. (With PTI input)