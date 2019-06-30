Hizb militant killed in Chadoora encounter

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in a nocturnal gunfight at Bugam area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, police said. Post gunfight, massive clashes between the youth and the security forces rocked the area.

A police official said that acting on a specific tip-off, Police, Army and CRPF personnel launched a midnight joint operation in Bugam area of Budgam. “As the security forces zeroed in on the suspected house, the hiding militant opened indiscriminate fire triggering an encounter,” the official said.

Also Read | Militant slain in Chadoora gunfight identified as Pulwama resident: Police

He said that in the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed.

A police spokesman said that the slain militant was identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat of Armulla, Pulwama.

“The killed militant as per police records was affiliated with HizbulMujqhideen and was wanted by law,” the spokesman said.

Also Read | Militant killed in gunfight in Chadoora, Internet shut in Budgam district

According to the Police records, Bhat had joined militancy in 2017 and was involved in planning and executing several attacks in the area.

CLASHES

Soon after the encounter, dozens of youth hit the streets and resorted to massive stone pelting on the security forces.

Also Read | Bugam gunfight: Police version

A witness said the security forces fired dozens of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Soon after the encounter broke out, the authorities snapped the internet in the area as a precautionary measure.

ENCOUNTER 2ND IN PAST 3 DAYS

Also Read | Militants slain in Budgam gunfight identified as south Kashmir residents

Today’s encounter was second in the district in the past three days.

On Friday, a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed at CheckporaKanipora, in Budgam district and the slain was identified as Abu Zarar.

A police spokesman said the people are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.