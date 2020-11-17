Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:30 AM

HM's remarks appropriate: BJP

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:30 AM
File Pic of Ravi Shankar Prasad
File Pic of Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP on Tuesday termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the Gupkar alliance as appropriate and said after the abrogation of Article 370, a number of pro-people central laws came into force in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah on Tuesday termed the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, an “unholy global alliance” and alleged that it, along with the Congress, wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil.

Trending News
File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

Representational Pic

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore

No semblance of governance in north Kashmir: NC

Welcoming Shah’s statement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that his remarks are appropriate as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti had made it clear that she will not raise the national flag until the separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

Prasad also claimed that NC leader Farooq Abdullah had once stated that he will seek China’s support for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unlike these leaders, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have started benefitting from pro-people central laws that have been brought into force in the Union Territory after the abrogation of special status,” Union minister Prasad said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

39 per cent of Kashmir's population has COVID antibodies: Sero survey

Representational Photo

Pakistan army targets border posts along IB in J&K's Kathua

File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Dhoni-led CSK most tweeted about team in IPL 2020

Prasad citing various laws said that women were earlier deprived of property rights in Jammu and Kashmir if they married outside, and anti-corruption laws, reservation for disadvantaged sections of society and various other “humanist” central laws were not implemented in the region.

Related News