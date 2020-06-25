Home deptt creates 5 police units in south Kashmir

Home department Thursday ordered creation of five police units in south Kashmir and accorded sanction to the transfer of 271 posts from Anti-Hijacking Unit and one post of Superintendent of Police (SP) from Special Security Group (SSG) to these units.

As per the order, the five police units created include police post Hiller and police post Daksum in Anantnag district; police post Hatipora and police post Nillow in Kulgam; and police post, Toll Plaza, Chursoo in police district Awantipora.

The department has also accorded sanction to the establishment of the office of Additional SP (highway) with headquarters at Qazigund (Kulgam). Similarly, office of SDPO has been established at Pampore (police district Awantipora) and up-gradation of police post Behibagh to police station Behibagh in Kulgam district has been ordered.

As per the order the ASP (highway), Qazigund, Kulgam district will have jurisdiction of SDPO Qazigund, police station Qazigund, police station Qaimoh, police post Jawahar Tunnel, and police post Mir Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the home department has defined the jurisdiction of police station Behibagh (Kulgam), police post Hatipora (Kulgam), police post Nillow (Kulgam), office of SDPO, Pampore, Police District Awantipora will have jurisdiction over police station Pampore and police station Khrew, police post Toll Plaza, Chursoo, Police District Awantipora, police post DK Pora (Anantnag), police post Sangam (Anantnag), police post Hiller (Anantnag) and police post Daksum (Anantnag).

Earlier, the government had deployed central paramilitary force at airports of Jammu and Kashmir replacing Anti-Hijacking Unit there.

Accordingly, the Anti-Hijacking police officials were shifted to different wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.