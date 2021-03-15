House to house searches begin in Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Brath Kalan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Monday evening.

Reports said that columns of Army, police and CRPF cordoned Brath Kalan village of Zainageer Sopore and conducted house to house searches in the area. All the entry points leading towards the area have been sealed.

A police official said the search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in the area.

The searches in the area were going on when last reports came in.