Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 12:03 AM

House to house searches in Pulwama localities

Cordon and search operation launched in Beighpora Awantipora
File Pic

The security forces launched cordon and search operations in two villages of Pulwama district on Friday evening.

According to an official, following inputs about presence of militants; army, CRPF and police cordoned Chatapora locality in Pulwama town at around 5:30 pm and a search operation was launched in the area.

The forces also cordoned the Tengpuna village at around 6 pm and launched house to house searches in Dangerpora and Hajipora localities.

The searches were going on when this report was filed.

