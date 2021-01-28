House-to-house searches in Rafiabad

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Behrampora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday evening.

Reports said that columns of army’s 22 RR, J&K police and CRPF condoned Behrampora area and conducted house to house searches. All the entry points of the area have been sealed by the forces.

A police official said that searches were launched following inputs about the presence of militants.

Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.