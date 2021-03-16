House to house searches underway in Budgam

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:22 AM

An anti-militancy search operation is underway in Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Reports said that security forces that included army and police laid a siege around Rathsun village of Beerwah. They said that the security personnel were carrying out thorough searches in the entire village.

Police officials said that operation was launched after inputs of movement of militants in the area. “Operation has been launched in Rathsun and that is still underway,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure told the Greater Kashmir Tuesday evening.

The SSP said that police have also prevented two youths from the district from joining militant ranks. “Both the teenagers had left their houses and went missing on Sunday,” Amod said .

The SSP said that police traced the boys in the Tral area of Awantipora in southern Kashmir. “They had got influenced on social media,” he said. “They were instigated by Pakistan based recruiting handlers through social media handles.”

The senior police officer said that both the boys were handed over to their parents after thorough counselling.

