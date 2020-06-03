Huge success: IGP

Police today termed the killing of three militants in Pulwama as a “huge success.”

“Fauji Bhai alias Abdul Rehman, a top bomb-maker of Jaish-e-Mohammad, was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama today morning,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, told reporters at a press conference.

The presser was also addressed by General Officer Commanding Victor Force, Major General A. Sengupta and IGP CRPF, Operations, Rajesh Kumar.

Vijay Kumar described Fauji Bhai’s killing as a huge success for the security forces, next only to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Riyaz Naikoo in southern Kashmir last month.

“It could not be verified whether he is related to JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar or not,” he said. “He was a master in assembling improvised explosive devices for JeM.”

The IGP said the slain militant was active in south Kashmir since 2017 and had also fought in Afghanistan. “He made the IED which was recovered from a car in Pulwama last week. We had promised you that day we will get him soon. Today we did it,” the IGP said.

He said that there are two more JeM non-local militants who have expert in IED making. He identified them as Waleed Bhai and Lamboo Bhai. “JeM’s Abdullah Rashid Gazi is also identified and he is operating mostly in Khrew area of Pulwama district,” he said.

“About 75 militants have so far been killed this year,” he said.

Vijay Kumar said that scores of “Over Ground Workers” of militants have been arrested across Kashmir and the hunt was on. “Public Safety Act is being slapped on A category OGWs, B category OGWs are being arrested and C category OGWs will go through counselling,” he said.