Hundreds continue to visit residence of Muddasir Ali

For the third consecutive day on Sunday, hundreds of people visited Charar-e-Sharif residence of late Greater Kashmir senior editor Muddasir Ali and expressed solidarity with the family.

According to the family, the Rasm-e-Chahrum of Muddasir would be held on Monday at 11 am at the family graveyard at Chrar-e-Sharief.

People from all sections of the society including journalists, lawyers, doctors and social activists visited the bereaved family.

Muddasir breathed his last on Friday early morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The people who had come from different parts of Kashmir also visited the grave of Muddasir and offered Fateha.

“I have been associated with Muddasir for long. He joined the Greater Kashmir and in no time mastered the craft of writing. He was a team man and used to share his views with the others. With his sheer dedication he progressed a lot in his profession,” said one of the journalists.

A senior J&K High Court lawyer who visited the family said Muddasir was like his younger brother.

“He was a brilliant writer besides being an active and diligent man. It is a huge loss,” he said.

The members of the journalist fraternity from different regions were prominent among those who visited Chrar-e-Sharief. The fraternity had also held condolence meetings at the respective district headquarters on Friday.

During the last two days, hundreds of people visited the bereaved family and offered their condolences.

They termed him a talented journalist and a noble soul. The journalists all across the board termed him courteous and a thorough professional.

The Rasm-e-Chahrum of Muddasir would be held at his residence on Monday. Hundreds of people from all walks of life are expected to reach there to participate in his congregational Fateha Khawani that will be held at the family graveyard at 11 am.