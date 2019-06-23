Hurriyat always in favour of talks as means of resolution: Hurriyat (M)

A day after Governor Satya Pal Malik said that it was encouraging to see Hurriyat’s readiness for talks, the Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday said the amalgam has always been in favour of talks “as the means of resolution.”

The Governor’s statement at the SKICC on the banks of famous Dal Lake on Saturday had triggered a debate across the political spectrum of the J&K.

Governor Malik had stated that the Hurriyat leaders, who had once shut doors on Ram Vilas Paswan, when approached for dialogue, were “now ready for talks, which was an encouraging sign.”

The Governor had also praised Hurriyat (M) chairman for speaking about the growing drug abuse in Kashmir and the need for dealing with the menace.

In a statement issued to Greater Kashmir, a spokesman of the amalgam said the Hurriyat has always been in favour of talks as the means of resolution. “We have not said anything (new), we have always been saying this,” the statement said.

“Kashmiris’ being the most affected party for the past 72 years, naturally want its resolution. Since its inception when all parties came together under one umbrella, the Hurriyat has maintained and reiterated that engagement and dialogue among stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of resolution of Kashmir issue and not force.”

The Hurriyat stated: “We have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past.” In 2016, Ram Vilas Paswan, who was part of the Centre’s all party delegation (APD), knocked at the door of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali. However, the main entrance remained closed and the meeting didn’t materialise.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the New Delhi’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma on Kashmir said if he (Governor) has stated something relating to the dialogue and the Hurriyat, it is better to ask him only.

“I have nothing to say, let’s see what happens,” Sharma said and refused to speak further. Sharma, the former director intelligence bureau, was appointed as an emissary by New Delhi in October 2017, with a mandate of talking to all sections of society.

After his appointment, Sharma, however, succeeded to meet Hurriyat (M’s) senior leader Professor AbulGaniBhat and when asked about the meeting he had stated that “some things shouldn’t be made public in the national interest.” Prof Bhat on the other hand, had neither confirmed nor denied his meeting Sharma.

Sharma was in Kashmir in November 2017 and he travelled to South Kashmir districts and also met a few groups of youth. The then separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had turned down the Centre’s invitation for dialogue stating that “bloodshed, killings, arrest and talks can’t go together.”