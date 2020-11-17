I can understand the frustration: Omar

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply on Tuesday to comments of Home Minister Amit Shah terming the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration a “gang”, and said the frustration stems from the political amalgam deciding to contest the forthcoming local body elections and not giving the BJP and its allies a free run.

Reacting to a series of tweets by Shah, Omar, who is also vice president of the National Conference, said, “We are not a gang Amit Shah Ji, we are legitimate political alliance having fought and continuing to fight election, much to your disappointment.”

Taking a veiled dig at the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Omar said, “I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them.”

He said that only leaders in Jammu and Kashmir can be detained and called anti-national for participating in elections and supporting the democratic process.

“The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled ‘corrupt and anti-national’,” he tweeted. Shah had earlier called the alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Gupkar Gang’, saying it is an “unholy global gathbandhan” against the country’s national interest.