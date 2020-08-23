I welcome joint statement on Gupkar Declaration: Beigh

PDP patron and former Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Beg on Sunday welcomed the joint statement issued by signatories of Gupkar Declaration and said the status quo was unacceptable to the people of J&K.

“I welcome the joint statement issued by signatories of the Gupkar Declaration. It is really a good step,” he said.

While rejecting the option of status-quo, Beigh clarified that the offer is “unacceptable” both for Kashmiris and Jammuites.

He said the current situation demands that there should be a collective fight consisting of political and non-political groups for restoration of rights snatched on August 5, 2019.

“I believe that all political parties, civil society groups, trade bodies, lawyers, intellectuals, professors and others as well, both from Jammu and Kashmir, should unite and contest the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 when J&K was stripped of its special position under Article 370 and 35(A)”, he said.

He said the Gupkar Declaration was dictated by him to former president of JKPM Dr Shah Faesal and that it was unanimously agreed upon by all political parties.

“I feel glad today when political parties have started assembling at a single platform for the larger benefit of people of J&K as I was the first one who raked up the call for collective fight in this regard”, the PDP patron said.

He said the party had convened a meeting at his residence but was deferred at the eleventh hour as several leaders were not allowed by authorities to step out from their residences.

However, sources informed KNS that some party leaders wouldn’t attend the meeting called by Muzaffar Beig questioning his silence for more than a year after abrogation of Article 370. “Why didn’t he call for a meeting till date when he was a free man,” they said and clarified that they would only join a meeting under Mehbooba Mufti.