Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 12:30 AM

IAF airlifts 75 stranded passengers of Kargil

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 75 stranded passengers of Kargil on Wednesday.

“A total of 75 stranded passengers of Ladakh were airlifted on Wednesday in AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” an official said here.

21 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar, 27 passengers including two infants from Srinagar to Kargil and 27 passengers from Kargil to Jammu.

Aamir Ali, Chief Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service, said that the Kargil Courier has also been arranged for 14th January, between Kargil-Srinagar, subject to fair weather.

