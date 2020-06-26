IAS officer from Bihar among 25,000 granted domicile certificates in J&K

A senior IAS officer from Bihar is among the 25,000 people who have been granted domicile certificates in Jammu and Kashmir in the first few days since the new domicile rules were notified.

The domicile to the senior IAS officer was issued by the Tehsildar Bahu in Jammu.

“Yes, we have issued a domicile certificate in favour of the IAS officer who had applied for it three or four days back,” said Tehsildar Bahu, Dr Rohit Sharma.

The Tehsildar said that “General Administration Department (GAD) is the competent authority to issue the domicile certificate in favour of children of serving IAS officers and central Government employees.”

Sharma said that they have issued over 80 domicile certificates from Bahu Tehsil so far.

The Government has issued 25000 domicile certificates to the applications across Jammu and Kashmir during the last few days. The non-local domicile certificate holders in Jammu and Kashmir can apply for education, government jobs and acquire property in any part of the Union Territory.

So far, the government has received 32000 applications from all ten districts of Jammu division and 720 applications from Kashmir division.

President West Pakistani Refugees Association, Laba Ram Gandhi, said that the domicile certificates are being issued in favour of the West Pakistani Refugees in all three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

To fast track the procedure of issuing domicile certificates, the Government has set a timeline of 15 days for the issuance of the certificate in favour of the applicants and the Tehsildar who is competent to issue the certificate can be fined Rs 50,000 in case he/she fails to issue domiciles in time.

The domicile law was notified in Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile State was scrapped on August 5, 2019. Any one residing in Jammu and Kashmir for the last fifteen years (including central government employees served in J&K for specified time) or who has studied for the period of seven years, or appeared in secondary or higher secondary board examination can apply for the domicile certificates in J&K, according to the rules.

Similarly, children of the parents who have stayed in J&K for 15 years or registered migrants with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) can also apply for domicile certificates.