Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:27 AM

IED blast in Bijbehara

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:27 AM
However, there was no loss of life or injury reported in the explosion which took place in the Pazalpora area of the Bijbehara. Photo: Mir Wasim/ GK
Photo: Mir Wasim/ GK

Militants on Tuesday detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) along the old national highway in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said a small-sized IED was hidden inside a dumper truck and was apparently triggered by a remote control device.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The explosion happened near a CRPF patrol party at Pazalpora, Bijbehara.

“It exploded with a bang, however there were no injuries,” an official said.

He said a few private vehicles parked nearby suffered damages.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

“The investigations reveal it was a low-intensity IED,” the official said.

Soon after the blast the entire area was cordoned and searches launched.

The IED attack was the second this year. On January 27, an army man was killed and three wounded when militants triggering an IED in Subhanpora-Shamsipora area of the district.

Related News