IED blast in Bijbehara

Militants on Tuesday detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) along the old national highway in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said a small-sized IED was hidden inside a dumper truck and was apparently triggered by a remote control device.

The explosion happened near a CRPF patrol party at Pazalpora, Bijbehara.

“It exploded with a bang, however there were no injuries,” an official said.

He said a few private vehicles parked nearby suffered damages.

“The investigations reveal it was a low-intensity IED,” the official said.

Soon after the blast the entire area was cordoned and searches launched.

The IED attack was the second this year. On January 27, an army man was killed and three wounded when militants triggering an IED in Subhanpora-Shamsipora area of the district.