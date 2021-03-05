IED blast in Pulwama

An improvised explosive device (IED) was triggered by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town Friday afternoon.

According to an official, a small sized IED which had been planted outside a shop near women’s degree college Pulwama on Awantipora road, was triggered by militants. However the blast caused no loss of life or injury to anyone as there were no security forces personnel or civilian present, he said.

The blast created panic in the area and people rushed to safer places. Traffic movement too was stopped for some time, witnesses said. A shop was damaged in the incident.

Soon after the incident security forces personnel rushed to the spot and a search operation was launched.