IED defused in Srinagar, market-goers searched in city-centre

Security forces on Monday defused an Improvised Explosive Device in Srinagar.

Police officials here said that a suspicious object was found near the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam in Srinagar following which security was beefed up in the vicinity.

The movement of traffic was halted immediately and police officials were deployed to the spot. A bomb disposal squad then safely detonated the explosive and traffic was restored in the area.

The traffic remained halted for some time on the busy bypass road. A search operation was carried out in the adjoining areas of Nowgam. “Nobody was arrested and there was no recovery of any ammunition,” a police official said. “The security on the highway has been beefed up and movement of traffic is being monitored.”

Meanwhile, the security forces on Monday carried out a thorough cordon and search operation in Amira Kadal and Hari Singh High Street areas of the city-centre. The market-goers and commuters were lined up in rows and frisked. Even the identity cards of some pedestrians were checked.

However, during the search operation no one was detained. Checking of vehicles were also reported from some places of Srinagar city.

Besides, armoured vehicles were at standby mode at some road interjections in the city.

“Recently IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all vital locations, carrying surprise CASOs in city and other places,” the police officer said adding that highest vigil is being maintained in the city to thwart any militancy related activity.

The direction for surprise CASOs by IGP had come after two policemen were killed in a hit and run militant attack in Srinagar’s Baghat area on Friday. On the same day, three militants and one policeman were killed in two different encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts of Kashmir.