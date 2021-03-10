IED, fidayeen attacks averted, 5 arrested: IGP Kumar

Terming the killing of Al-Badr chief Abdul Gani Khawaja as a major success for security forces, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday said that police have arrested four persons who were allegedly planning to carry out Pulwama type car bomb attack.

“We have arrested four persons, they were being

prepared by Jaish-e-Muhammad to carry out a Pulwama type car-bomb attack,” IGP told reporters here. “Awantipora police was tracking this module. We have also seized the car that was to be used in the attack.”

“JeM had motivated a BA first year student Sahil Nazir through Telegram and other mobile messaging applications to procure a second-hand car for carrying out the attack,” he said adding that police used human and technical intelligence to nab Sahil.

IGP said that during sustained interrogation Sahil confessed to the plot about the car-bomb attack. “Three others Kaiser, Younis and Yasir Ahmad Wani, who were involved in hatching the plot, have also been arrested,” he said. “The car was seized from the house of Younis.”

The Kashmir police chief said Sahil has also confessed throwing a grenade on security forces in January in Pulwama. He said police have also arrested an overground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “From his Pampore house we have seized 25 kilograms of explosives.”

“On the instructions of Omar Khanday, who joined the militant ranks last year, the LeT had planned to carry out a fidayeen (suicide) attack or an IED blast at the municipal committee building in Pampore,” he added.

He said that the killing of Al-Badr chief Abdul Gani Khawaja on Tuesday in Sopore was a major success and termed it “clean operation with no collateral damage”.

“It is a major success for security forces,” he said, adding that on Tuesday Sopore Police got the information that Ganie Khwaja and two of his assistants are hiding in Sopore. “A cordon was laid by security forces. We have received information that two militants managed to escape while cordon was being laid.”

“He was active for 5 years in Baramulla, North Kashmir. He was arrested by Police in 2007 and was jailed. He was released in 2008. He worked as an overground worker for militants from 2008 to December 2017. In January 2018, he became active again. After August 2019, he left Hizbul Mujahideen and became the chief of Al-Badr.

Regarding sticky bombs, he said, “There is information that sticky bombs have arrived in Kashmir but it has not been recovered so far.”

“We have changed SOP and alerted all forces. I personally also appeal to people to share information.”