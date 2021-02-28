Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 1, 2021, 1:01 AM

IGP Kashmir visits Srinagar airport

Reviews security arrangements
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 1, 2021, 1:01 AM

In view of a recent attack in Srinagar city, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today reviewed security arrangements at the Srinagar International Airport.

The IGP Kashmir during his visit to the Airport was accompanied by Director Airport, DIG CKR Srinagar, Regional Director BCAS, SSP Budgam and COs of CRPF and CISF.

Trending News

CBK organises seminar on Drug Abuse and Criminal Behavior

Police arrest 6 drug peddlers, contraband substances recovered

Education Deptt, Bandipora admin fail to remove fallen Chinar from school for a-year-and-a-half

Representational Pic

JKBOSE declares class 10th result of winter zone Jammu division

He was briefed by the accompanying officers about various security measures in place for the safety and security of the Airport, a police handout said.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of security at the airport.

He stressed on the officers to ensure better synergy and coordination among different security agencies deployed for the security of airport so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Latest News

CBK organises seminar on Drug Abuse and Criminal Behavior

Police arrest 6 drug peddlers, contraband substances recovered

Kansal reviews electrification of Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link

Education Deptt, Bandipora admin fail to remove fallen Chinar from school for a-year-and-a-half

Meanwhile, strategies were also chalked out to ease out rush of passengers at drop gate and inside terminal and to facilitate their smooth movement. Moreover, it was also decided that a Police Post shall be established inside the Airport premises soon for the convenience of passengers, the statement said.

Related News