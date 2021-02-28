IGP Kashmir visits Srinagar airport

In view of a recent attack in Srinagar city, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today reviewed security arrangements at the Srinagar International Airport.

The IGP Kashmir during his visit to the Airport was accompanied by Director Airport, DIG CKR Srinagar, Regional Director BCAS, SSP Budgam and COs of CRPF and CISF.

He was briefed by the accompanying officers about various security measures in place for the safety and security of the Airport, a police handout said.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of security at the airport.

He stressed on the officers to ensure better synergy and coordination among different security agencies deployed for the security of airport so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, strategies were also chalked out to ease out rush of passengers at drop gate and inside terminal and to facilitate their smooth movement. Moreover, it was also decided that a Police Post shall be established inside the Airport premises soon for the convenience of passengers, the statement said.