IGP Pani, IG CRPF review arrangements for pilgrims in Anantnag, Ganderbal

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani and IG CRPF Rajesh Kumar accompanied by DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel and SSP AnantnagAltaf Ahmad Khan visited Anantnag and took stock of arrangements put in place for AmarnathYatra.

IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police, CAPF and other law enforcement agencies for facilitating synergy, better coordination & communication among forces during the Yatra. They took extensive review of the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth & secure movement of Yatris.

They directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with each other and take all necessary steps so that common commuters do not suffer during the Yatra.

Both the IGs also reviewed the arrangements put in place by different service providers &emphasised on them to take all necessary steps for smooth completion of Yatra.

SSP Anantnag gave them a detailed briefing about the security & traffic arrangements being put in place by police in close coordination with other security agencies for smooth and peaceful Yatra.

IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG CKR V. K. Birdi and respective District SSsP from Srinagar and Ganderbal and other senior officers of Police also took review of the security arrangements for the Yatra in Srinagar.

The officers visited PanthaChowk, Parimpora, Sumbal, Barsoo, Manigam transit camp and other routes.

IGP Kashmir emphasised upon all concerned officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during Yatra. The objective of the security review was sensitization of security forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law & order, facilitating assistance to the general public besides providing assistance to the pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive for AmarnathYatra.

At transit camp Manigam, the camp In-Charge briefed IGP about security of campus and accommodation for Yatries as well as measures taken for implementing of cut-offs timings at Manigam. IG CRPF Kashmir RavideepSahai along with DIG Central Kashmir Range V. K. Birdi accompanied by SSP Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal, SP City West Mushim Ahmad and other senior officers of CRPF and Police took stock of arrangements put in place for Yatra.