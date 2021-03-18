IGP reviews highway security

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, on Thursday visited Kulgam district in southern Kashmir to review the security of the national highway.

“The IGP visited Jawahar Tunnel to review the security arrangements put in place for the security of the tunnel and also inspected the live functioning of the electronic surveillance system placed at the tunnel,” a police spokesman said here.

He said that Kumar was briefed by the CRPF officers deployed for the security of the tunnel regarding the security arrangements. “He also interacted with the deployed CRPF/Police officers and instructed them to take necessary measures so as to strengthen the security grid at Jawahar Tunnel in view of the prevailing security scenario,” the spokesman said.

“He also visited Police Post and Command Post Jawahar Tunnel where he interacted with the deployed manpower and gave on-spot instructions regarding enhancing the security measures.”

The Kashmir police chief also reviewed the security arrangements and Road Opening Party deployments on the National Highway. “He interacted with the officers of CRPF/Police at various points and gave on-spot directions to the manpower deployed on ground,” the spokesman said. “He also directed the joint forces to work in tandem so as to thwart the evil designs of anti-national elements and ensure safety of the commuters travelling on NHW.”

IGP Kashmir also visited the under construction Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel and reviewed the security arrangements. “He also visited 2 Sector Headquarters and interacted with the Army officers regarding the various security arrangements put in place in the area for ensuring peace and conducting anti-militant operations,” the spokesman said.

Kumar was accompanied by SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh and other officers of CRPF and Police.

The security forces have stepped up surveillance along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other major roads across Kashmir with more CCTV cameras being installed to monitor the movement.

“Not only along Srinagar-Jammu highway, but CCTV cameras have been installed at security checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway as well to avoid militant attacks,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir.

He said that after CCTV cameras were installed at various points on this stretch along the highway, security agencies are able to monitor movement accurately. “Besides the increase in deployment of forces on this vulnerable stretch that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, the installation of CCTV cameras ensured that attacks on the highway are stopped,” he added.