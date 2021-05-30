IMHANS attends to emotional needs of children amid pandemic

The Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (IMHANS), Kashmir, has paced up its efforts to lessen the adverse psychological impact of the covid-19 through various programmes amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The Institute, among other initiatives, has dedicated a ‘Child Guidance and Wellbeing Centre (CGWC)’ to address the psychosocial and emotional needs of children and adolescents.

“To provide psychosocial support and create awareness about mental health among masses, we impart counselling through tele-classes, organise programmes through various media, and train frontline workers including doctors and teachers,” HoD IMHANS Dr Maqbool told Greater Kashmir.

He said an advisory on mental health awareness was also compiled and shared with people. “Besides, an ambulance service to the people’s doorsteps has been started as part of the Institute’s endeavour to lessen the effect of the pandemic.”

According to UNICEF, while the COVID-19 has impacted the lives of people across the globe, the children and adolescents are among the worst hit. Also, despite “under-reporting”, the children under 18 years, who comprise 29 percent (2.2 billion children) of the global population, accounted for about 8 percent of the global COVID-19 cases last year.

Those aged between 10 to 19 years make up 16 percent of the world’s population, according to the 2019 census of UNICEF and the recent surge in the cases in India, as per the UN agency, has impacted the children more.

Dr Zaid Wani, Incharge, CGWC said that the centre has been among the very few psychiatric hospitals in the country “which never stopped services” despite the challenging times amid pandemic. “Even the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences is closed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown but our centre functions round the clock.”

Dr Zaid said that year 2021 has increased the burden of challenges for all stakeholders/agencies responsible for guarding a happy, healthier and safe childhood for all. “CGWC is devoted to providing capacity development training via online medium to frontline workers, parents, and teachers. Our focus is to train people so that they are able to discharge duties in their respective communities. This also increases our manpower and is vital for early detection of the problem,” he said.

“At community level,” he said, “our primary objective is to identify high risk children, coordinate with caregivers and provide tele-consultations. We tend to develop strong supportive networks across different sectors at micro, meso and macro levels for the all round progress of our target group.”

Dr Zaid said: “Weekly online sessions including Google Meet and Zoom conference calls are being held with school authorities with an aim to organise and plan productive home-based interactive activities to engage children.”

To reduce the stress vulnerability levels among children due to lockdown, the CGWC developed an advisory, which was widely shared by the government of J&K. “Not only this, it took various special initiatives during COVID-19 lockdown. It established helpline numbers 9419683109 (08 am to 03 pm) and 7889909171 (03 pm to 08 pm) to address the concerns of children with mental distress with specific reference to the second wave of the pandemic,” Syed Mujtaba, Training Coordinator at CGWC, said.

Mujtaba said, “The CGWC is well equipped with an experienced multidisciplinary team that provides specialised services like counselling, therapies, different assessments, legal assistance, pharmacological intervention, community intervention and other psycho-social supportive programs. Its broader functions are OPD services, Psycho Education, Mass Awareness, Community Outreach and Capacity Development Programs of various stakeholders.

“Our clinical team develops and implements tele-based person-to-person short term focused behavioural intervention strategies for managing known conditions of children like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), autism, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, etc. at home for parents.

“The team mainly focuses on parent-focused support sessions. As intervention models, our team provides Parent Management Techniques (PTM), Anger Management Strategies, Behaviour Modification Therapies, Problem Solving Skills and assists the children and adolescents to schedule their time judiciously in a creative manner.”

Touseef Rashid, Psychiatric Social Worker at the centre, said that due to the prevailing circumstances, children are confined to homes and left with least outdoor play activities as places of recreation are closed due to lockdown.

“One of the interesting facts is that smartphones and social media have become the only source of recreational activity and educational tools in times of lockdown. Parents have to monitor and filter the content their children are exposed to on such platforms. Positive reinforcement and healthy emotional interaction and conversations among family members are the need of the hour,” Rashid said.

Mohammad Shaheen, an Occupational Therapist at CGWC, said that children mostly rely on their peers and these adverse conditions are the predisposing factors for developing unacceptable behavioural and emotional problems among them. “The general complaints received during the second wave of COVID-19 were identified as anxiety, stress, aggressive behaviour, increased screen time, depressive signs, sleep disturbance, fear for situation, etc.,” he said.

“Children should be allowed to socialise with their friends through online forums under adult supervision. The parents/guardians should monitor their behaviour and seek professional help with us whenever and wherever required.”

CGWC was established under the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) programme of UNICEF in December 2018. The prime objective of the centre has been to bring desired behavioural improvements in children by enabling a conducive environment and developing resilience by providing MHPSS through communication, schools, Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and established governmental and non-governmental institutions.

The centre in liaison with various departments like the department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha J&K, Judiciary/Legal Service Authority, ICDS/ICPS, Department of Health Services, Mental Health Programme, Department of Information & Public Relations, Child Care Institutions and NGOs & Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has conducted various mass media programmes, community outreach programs, sensitisation campaigns, PFA programmes, webinars, and physical training programmes since its establishment.

“In addition to the above mentioned services we are expert in imparting life skill training and communication skills. We are dedicated to psycho-educate, orient and guide parents and family members for the mental well being of the child,” Training Coordinator, Syed Mujtaba, said. “The focal point of our team in this current scenario is to prevent, promote, protect and address the psychological grievances of children and adolescents.”