Improve skills of human capital: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday emphasised on more focus on up-scaling of emerging skill sets so that “human capital can be prepared and developed to fill the skill gap.”

“This is imperative to meet the demand in the fast changing market trends and increased business management challenges,” the Lt Governor said while addressing the students during the convocation of Indian Institute of Management Jammu at Convention Centre here.

The Lt Governor announced annual “LG Scholarship” for 10 students each from IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and NIT Srinagar.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest while Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh graced the occasion as the guests of honour.

Lt Governor also chose the occasion to highlight that J&K was better placed in tackling unemployment rate given his government’s commitment to create more job opportunities for the youth.

Citing a recent report, Sinha said, “J&K has less unemployment rate than States / UTs like Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, which itself speaks about the strong resolve of the UT government towards addressing the serious issue of unemployment.”

Sinha congratulated the graduating students for embarking on the new journey in Business Management and wished them a bright future.

Lt Governor called upon the students to understand the true virtues of life and make valuable contributions towards nation building and ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat.’ “Learning is a lifelong experience. Tackle challenges with adaptability and keep the thirst of knowledge with you throughout your life,” he advised the students.

“We need to produce future business managers as per the market demand. Overhauling the entire business management ecosystem and orientation of youth is the need of the hour to complement the dynamics of market trends,” said the Lt Governor.

Sinha noted that many experts from the management field have identified ‘Management strategy and innovation’; ‘Management tools & technology’ and ‘Interpersonal skills’ as the crucial growth drivers in the post-Covid scenario.

“Prime Minister has laid a solid foundation for tackling unpredictability in market trends. J&K government is also giving focussed attention on identifying and exploiting all major growth potential sectors to provide every child with an opportunity for imbibing the pre-requisite qualities to overcome the market challenges,” said the Lt Governor.

Referring to Chanakya, he remarked, “We inherit the wisdom of management from our ancient Management Guru, which somehow we have lost mid way. Our Arthasastra has described the theory, business relation, knowledge and research as the core strengths of business education.”

“Indian economy is coming back on track and is growing gradually. In this world of digital and Artificial Intelligence, by evolving students, teachers and all the stakeholders of Business Management, we can move towards prosperity and progress together,” the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor congratulated IIM Jammu for making a distinguished place for itself in management studies. He also expressed gratitude to the Vice President for attending the convocation and boosting the morale of the students. He congratulated the parents and family members of the students as well.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Administrative Secretaries; members of BoG IIM; senior officers besides faculty and family members of the students attended the convocation.

Later, the Vice President awarded medals to the students of 2018-20 and 2019-21 batches who achieved academic excellence. During the convocation, a total of 148 students were conferred with Master in Business Administration degrees.

Dr. Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu delivered the welcome address. Meanwhile, Prof. BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, presented a report, highlighting past achievements and future action plans of the University.