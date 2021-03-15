Imran Ansari resigns as PC general secretary

Imran Raza Ansari on Monday resigned from the post of General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC).

Ansari wrote on Twitter: “As our party is growing and lots of leaders have started joining this caravan of change I am requesting my party President @sajadlone to accept my resignation from the post of General Secretary effective today.” A PC leader wishing anonymity said there was no rift in the party ranks adding that Ansari “had given away his post in anticipation of other leaders joining the party in coming weeks. Once this is done the party will be restructured.”