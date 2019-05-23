Imran Khan congratulates Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his victory in the general elections and expressed desire to work with him for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

The results of India’s general elections are very significant for Pakistan as the formation of the next government in New Delhi will determine the course of Indo-Pakistan ties, which were pushed to a new low after the Pulwama attack.

In April, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settlement of the Kashmir issue if Modi’s party BJP wins the general elections.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his country has delivered a “message of peace” by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India as he underlined the importance of “conflict resolution” for peace and stability in South Asia. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, also attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia will remain elusive without good-faith diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue.