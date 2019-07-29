In 15 days, more than 1.5 lakh jobless postgraduates register with Govt

Signifying the alarming situation of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, in just 15 days more than 1.5 lakh youth possessing post graduation or higher educational degrees have registered themselves with the state government as unemployed.

In a first-of-its kind exercise carried out by the Governor’s Administration, the Directorate of Employment had asked the unemployed youth having post graduation, MPHIL or PHD degrees to register themselves with district employee exchanges in their respective districts.

Talking to Greater Kashmir Joint Director, Central, Directorate of Employment and Counseling, Shahid Mehmood said that over 1.5 lakh post-graduates have registered themselves with Directorate of Employment. The last date for registering as unemployed has come to an end, but in future we are planning to open registration again for post graduates for few more days in order to come up with the exact number of jobless post-graduates in J&K.

This is first-of-its-kind exercise in the state to have an “exact database of highly qualified persons, including postgraduate, MPhil and PhD degree holders”, as the previous regimes who ruled J&K had never compiled the specific data of unemployed postgraduate men and women.

The problem of unemployment is not new phenomena in J&K, in absence of outside investment the youth in J&K state are finding hard to eke their livelihood.

Prior to the survey being conducted by the Governor’s Administration to find out exact number of unemployed youth, there were various reports which pinpointed the alarming situation vis-a-vis bulging unemployment number.

In 2017, the data compiled by the Stock Exchange Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy in collaboration with Bombay had revealed that J&K had the highest unemployment rate in India at 12.13 percent.

State’s own Economic Survey Report of 2016 mentions that unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than average National unemployment rate, with JK’s having 24.6 percent population in the age of (18-29 years) unemployed which is far more than All India unemployment rate of 13.2 percent.

J&K which is already facing the brunt of turmoil resulting in negligible investments with business marred by uncertainties, the unemployment rate indicates the problems which educated youth in Kashmir go through. “In JK, unemployment rate is 24.6 percent using Usual Principal Status (UPS) approach, while as the persons in the age of 18-29 years had UR 13.2 percent at the All India Level using UPS approach,” states the Economic Survey Report 2016.

Last time, the government had held voluntary registration of unemployed youth in 2009. Thereafter, the then National Conference-led coalition government, headed by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had started the much-hyped state policy on employment — Sher-e-Kashmir Employment and Welfare Policy for Youth — with an aim to provide jobs to the unemployed educated youth of the state.