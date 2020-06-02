In 2nd such incident in Jammu, Covid19 patient denied cremation

In a shocking incident, an elderly person who died due to Covid19 in Government Medical College and Hospital was denied cremation in Jammu and family members were compelled to flee from Nagbani, Domana.

Belonging to Doda district, the 72-year old was undergoing treatment in GMC Jammu for breathing problem and heart ailment. However, he was tested positive for Covid19 and died yesterday.

The deceased person was ailing for last three years and had no travel history, the family members said.

“Today his body was taken to Nagbani area in Domana for cremation as decided by the authorities,” according to the aggrieved family members.

However, when they put the body on funeral pyre, Amit Katoch – family member of the deceased – said that the non-locals and locals in large numbers assembled there and they opposed the cremation, pelting stones on them.

“They attacked the family members. As the tension mounted and some of the people pelted stones, we had to get back the half burnt body from the funeral pyre and shift it (to the mortuary back to the GMC),” said the family.

Disappointed with the behaviour of the people, the family demanded that they want to take the body for cremation at their home town in Doda.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan said, “I sought a report why the cremation could not happen at the identified place. I am told that the wood was wet and could not catch fire despite repeated attempts.”

“There was opposition by the locals. However, allegations of stone pelting and use of guns are incorrect,” the DC said.

SDPO Domana, Kosheen Koul, said, “We have cremated the body on the bank of River Tawi.”

Recently, another coronavirus infected person who had died in Jammu was denied cremation at Jogi Gate after opposition from the local residents.