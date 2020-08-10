In a first, Kashmiri girl appointed DAG Audit

Inabat Khaliq Monday assumed charge as Deputy Accountant General (Audit) in the office of Principal Accountant General, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Territories.

Inabat – an Indian Audit and Accounts (IA&AS) officer of 2018 batch has become the first girl from the Union Territory who has been appointed to this post. Her posting order was issued a week back, according to her.

She is the daughter of Dr Abdul Khaliq, noted rheumatologist and former professor of medicine GMC.

Khaliq told Greater Kashmir that she completed her schooling from Mallinson School. She had interest in humanities especially literature and history.

After the completion of graduation from Government Women College, MA Road, Srinagar, she appeared in the UPSC examination in 2016 and remained successful in her first attempt achieving 604th rank. She was allotted Indian Railways.

Not satisfied with the rank, she again appeared in the UPSC examination next year i.e. 2017 and secured 378 rank. Accordingly, she was allotted Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and she joined the services.

She got training at National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla.

“My first preference was to join Indian Foreign Services and second choice was Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD). I joined the service when I got the second choice,” she said.