Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:45 AM

In a first, Kashmiri girl appointed DAG Audit

Inabat Khaliq assumes charge
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:45 AM

Inabat Khaliq Monday assumed charge as Deputy Accountant General (Audit) in the office of Principal Accountant General, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Territories.

Inabat – an Indian Audit and Accounts (IA&AS) officer of 2018 batch has become the first girl from the Union Territory who has been appointed to this post. Her posting order was issued a week back, according to her.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

She is the daughter of Dr Abdul Khaliq, noted rheumatologist and former professor of medicine GMC.

Khaliq told Greater Kashmir that she completed her schooling from Mallinson School. She had interest in humanities especially literature and history.

After the completion of graduation from Government Women College, MA Road, Srinagar, she appeared in the UPSC examination in 2016 and remained successful in her first attempt achieving 604th rank. She was allotted Indian Railways.

Latest News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

GK Photo

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

Not satisfied with the rank, she again appeared in the UPSC examination next year i.e. 2017 and secured 378 rank. Accordingly, she was allotted Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and she joined the services.

She got training at National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla.

“My first preference was to join Indian Foreign Services and second choice was Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD). I joined the service when I got the second choice,” she said.

Related News