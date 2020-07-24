In Anantnag, COVID19 positive pregnant women continue to suffer

On 7 June, the district administration Anantnag took over 20-bedded John Bishop Memorial (JBM) hospital at Sarnal locality of the town here for the conduct of surgeries and treatment of Covid-19 positive pregnant women.

The move was aimed at avoiding unnecessary referrals to tertiary hospitals and delay in the treatment of positive expecting mothers.

The staff for the facility was to be provided by Principal GMC Anantnag in consultation with Medical Superintendent Maternity and child care hospital (MCCH) Anantnag. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag was also asked to take over the facility for its efficient utilization. One and half months on, only one pregnant positive woman was referred there for the delivery. This has now prompted the district administration to wind up the facility.

“Yes the facility has been now closed as there were financial implications,” Additional deputy commissioner Anantnag Sheikh Ghulam Hassan told Greater Kashmir.

He said the positive pregnant woman would now be treated at the government-owned Emergency and Trauma hospital Bijbehara. “The facility would be fully equipped and the staff also made available,” the ADC said. Principal Medical College Anantnag, Dr Showkat Jeelani said the LSCS of one pregnant woman was conducted in the facility and four others were managed there.

An official revealed the district administration had procured all safety equipment for the facility and was bearing expenses of diet, drugs and transport consumables.

“Even the salary of JBM hospital was paid by the district administration during that period,” he said.

The official questioned the need for taking over the private hospital, and then closing it down.

“The government should have designated one of its health facility as the designated hospital for Covid-19 pregnant women instantly,” he said.

The official said the money meant for the purpose has now unnecessarily gone waste. A medic said that the Covid-19 positive pregnant women continue to suffer and are referred to JVC- SKIMS. “The tussle between medical college and health authorities in managing the infected pregnant women has complicated things,” he said. The medic said the expecting mothers who have tested positive for virus continue to suffer.

MCCH Anantnag had been in news after death of three pregnant women soon after the outbreak of a pandemic.

35-year-old Ruqaya, wife of Javed Ahmad from Kharpora-Larnoo, village in Kokernag had died at MCCH, after delivering stillborn twins. Her body had been handed over to the family for last rites without adhering to protocols. A day after her sample returned positive for coronavirus.

Later, another pregnant woman Shakeela, 30, wife of Zahoor Ahmad from Salia village died due to alleged delay in her treatment at SDH Seer. She was declared bought dead at MCCH Anantnag. A video also went viral on social media wherein wailing family members were seen carrying her body on a stretcher.

Masrat Jan wife of Riyaz Ahmad of remote Dulat Abad, Manzmoo village of Qazigund died at MCCH as she could not make it to hospital in time amid lockdown. She had delivered a stillborn at her home only.