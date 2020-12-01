In Beerwah, people vote for promises to be fulfilled

Beerwah in district Budgam which went to polls in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections on Tuesday witnessed brisk polling.

At a polling station in Warihama village, Abdul Rashid Khan, a local resident said the main reason for people to come out and vote was that “ they feel DDC polls will help them have an easier approach in the administration.”

“In the past, MLAs and ministers of this constituency were inaccessible to common people. With a vote in these elections, we are hoping for empowering the grassroots democracy and making ground-level people our representatives,” said Khan. “We hope even MLAs elected in the past realise that promises made by them were left unfulfilled,” said Khan.

A voter at a polling station at Sonapah village, Muhammad Jaffar, said, “There were many promises made by representatives elected in the past to be implemented now.” “The lack of development here clearly shows that people of this constituency have been exploited. People’s anger is genuine.”

A large number of first time voters could be seen eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise in one of the polling booths of Beerwah DDC segment. “We exercised our franchise only to answer those who did their best to sabotage the local political representation of Beerwah. Voters of our area are politically conscious and possess a great acumen. We need all round development of our area. Till now those who were elected from our area, barring few, did nothing for our area. We only want to change the status quo and want our area to be developed on every front,” said Shakir Parray, a first time voter from Chewdara village of Beerwah.

Abid Ahmad, a voter at Gondipora village said he “voted for development”. “We earlier used to have candidates from far off areas but today we have our own candidates whom we know well. There is brisk voting and our vote is only for development,” Ahmad said.