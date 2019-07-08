In charges of J&K forests made millions: Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Monday alleged that those in charge of the state’s forests “have made millions” through dubious means. He asserted that his administration won’t spare anyone who indulged in corrupt practices.

“There is no vendetta (against anyone). In its natural course, the way Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is working now, we won’t let go big fishes. No one will be spared – whether he belongs to any party or however big he is. No one is big before the law. I am here. I am not going anywhere,” Malik told reporters after starting a plantation drive at Zabarwan hills here.

The Governor said that “several people, who worked in the Forest Department in the state, accumulated millions of rupees by destroying forests.”

“See the bungalows in VasantVihar or Maharani Bagh in Delhi of those who worked in the Forest Department. I know several families who have made millions as they had the charge of Forest Department. The forests of Jammu and Kashmir have been destroyed painfully. They are our lungs and we are alive because of them,” he said.

The Governor Malik said the people of Kashmir were by and large very good, but there had been a betrayal with them. “There has been a betrayal with them. They were not shown the right path and were not told the reality. If we all together take it towards the right path, then Kashmir will become the best state of the country,” he said.

Launches “Green J&K Drive”; 50 lakh trees to be planted by June, 2020

Earlier Governor Malik launched the “Green J&K Drive” at an impressive function organized by the Forest Department at Zabarwan Hills here, an official spokesman said.

Governor’s Advisors, K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan, Director General of Forests, Government of India, Siddhanta Das, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner to Governor, UmangNarula, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Chugh, Chief Conservator of Forests, Farooq Ahmad Gillani, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DrShahid Iqbal Choudhary and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Hold eviction drive in Sgr: BJP to Bali Baghat

Governor, along with other dignitaries, planted the saplings to mark the beginning of a massive afforestation drive in the State.

The Governor observed that Green Jammu and Kashmir drive has been launched under a major environment-friendly initiative of planting 50 lakh trees in the State by June 2020.

The Governor said that the extensive plantation drive undertaken by the Forest Department and its allied wings by involving Panchayats, Civil Society and other stakeholders to plant trees alongside roads , railway lines, rivers, streams, canals , over degraded forest land, areas retrieved from encroachment, and institutional areas etc will go a long way to preserve and further enhance the rich forest wealth of the state.

Also Read | Mian Altaf talks tough

The Governor observed that in the initial stage, 9 lakh plants of various indigenous species will be planted over the identified earmarked areas during monsoon season in Jammu region to be followed by plantation in Kashmir during November-December and thereafter in March-April to achieve the target of 50 lakh trees by June, 2020.

He added that the farm forestry and agro-forestry will be promoted by providing quality growing stock and other technical inputs to farmers and developing market linkages for proper sale of their produce.

Farooq Ahmad Gillani, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir presented the welcome address and Suresh Chugh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests gave the vote of thanks.