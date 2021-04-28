Incharge Secys nominated to monitor dev works in districts

The government on Wednesday nominated Administrative Secretaries as Incharge Secretaries for districts to monitor developmental works and other related matters. The Chief Secretary J&K will oversee the district planning process in Jammu district.

The nomination of Administrative Secretaries has been made in supersession of Government Order No. 847-GAD of 2020 issued on September 10, 2020.

As per GAD order No. 383, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS Financial Commissioner, Finance Department has been made Incharge Secretary for Srinagar district.

Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department has been made Incharge Secretary Anantnag.

Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department has been made Incharge Secretary Reasi district.

Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj has been made Incharge Secretary Udhampur district.

Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department has been made Incharge Secretary Budgam.

Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department has been made Incharge Secretary Bandipora.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department has been made Incharge Secretary Baramulla.

Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department has been made Incharge Secretary Pulwama.

Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department has been made Incharge Secretary Doda.

Ranjan P Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department has been made Incharge Secretary Shopian.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been made Incharge Secretary Kathua district.

Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment has been made Incharge Secretary Rajouri.

B K Singh, IFS, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department has been made In-charge Secretary Kishtwar.

M Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department has been made Incharge Secretary Jammu.

Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been made Incharge Secretary Ganderbal.

Simrandeep Singh, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction has been made Incharge Secretary Kulgam district.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department has been made Incharge Secretary Poonch.

Sushma Chauhan, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been made Incharge Secretary Samba.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department has been made Incharge Secretary Kupwara district.

Zubair Ahmad, KAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs has been made In-charge Secretary Ramban district.

“The Chief Secretary will oversee District Planning Process in Jammu district,” the order further read.