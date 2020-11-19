Increased attempts to infiltrate militants: DG BSF

Director General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said that there are increased attempts to infiltrate more militants before the heavy snowfall.

“Attempts are being made from across to infiltrate more militants before the heavy snowfall,” Asthana told reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off ceremony of the 6th edition of “Infinity Ride 2020” from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support para-athletes here. “BSF and all other agencies and forces are prepared and are tackling the situation as best as they can.”

“We are the first line of defence and we are committed and determined to protect the country,” he said. “There are attempts to push militants into our country and particularly this period is very suitable for such activities, so all the counter-measures are being taken.”

Referring to the killing of four militants in Nagrota, he said it was because the security forces were alert to the attempts of infiltration from across the border.