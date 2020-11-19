Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:18 AM

Increased attempts to infiltrate militants: DG BSF

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:18 AM
File Photo

Director General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said that there are increased attempts to infiltrate more militants before the heavy snowfall.

“Attempts are being made from across to infiltrate more militants before the heavy snowfall,” Asthana told reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off ceremony of the 6th edition of “Infinity Ride 2020” from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support para-athletes here. “BSF and all other agencies and forces are prepared and are tackling the situation as best as they can.”

Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

“We are the first line of defence and we are committed and determined to protect the country,” he said. “There are attempts to push militants into our country and particularly this period is very suitable for such activities, so all the counter-measures are being taken.”

Referring to the killing of four militants in Nagrota, he said it was because the security forces were alert to the attempts of infiltration from across the border.

Related News