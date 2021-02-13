Independent, PC win Baramulla DDC posts

Independent candidate Safeena Beig on Saturday was elected chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla while Sanaullah Parray of People’s Conference was elected as vice-chairman.

Parray and independent Irfan Hafeez Lone bagged seven votes each and then the former was elected through random toss.

The contest for the chairperson was between the independent Safeena Beig and PAGD candidate Qurat-ul-Bashir. Beig bagged 10 votes while her rival PAGD candidate bagged four.

Earlier, the contest was scheduled on Feb 8. However, the PAGD members along with Congress and independent members did not participate in the contest over the apprehensions of ‘horse trading’.

The district election officer then deferred the election, citing lack of quorum.

The PAGD candidates along with Congress DDC members then held a press conference wherein they demonstrated a strength of seven members. However, the election on Saturday threw a surprise and the PAGD candidate managed to receive support of just four votes.