Independents win in Poonch

Independent candidates sailed through the elections of District Development Council Chairman and Vice-Chairman in Poonch district with Tazeem Akhter getting elected as Chairman while Ashfaq as Vice-Chairman.

The meeting of DDC members from the district was held at district headquarter and was presided over by District Election Officer Poonch, Rahul Yadav.

During the meeting, elections for the post of Chairman and Vice Chairman were held with Tazeem Akhter, an independent candidate from Sathra constituency, and Nazia Ghani, Congress candidate from Nangali Sahib Sain Baba constituency, were against each other.

“Tazeem got eight votes and Nazia secured six,” the officials said, adding that the seat of DDC Chairman in Poonch was reserved for Scheduled Tribe women.

Ashfaq Ahmed, independent DDC member from Mendhar-C constituency got nine out of fourteen votes and got elected as vice-chairman.