India adds 3.60 lakh new cases, 3293 deaths

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent, it said.

The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, one-crore mark on December 19 and 1.5 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested up to April 27 with 17,23,912 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Global caseload tops 148.3 million

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 148.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.13 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 148,327,443 and 3,131,250, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,173,059 and 573,355, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,636,307 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,595,403), Russia (4,725,252), Turkey (4,710,582), the UK (4,425,254), Italy (3,981,512), Spain (3,496,134), Germany (3,324,973), Argentina (2,905,172), Colombia (2,804,881), Poland (2,768,034), Iran (2,438,193) and Mexico (2,333,126), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 395,022 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,547), India (197,894), the UK (127,705), Italy (119,912), Russia (107,167), France (103,762), Germany (82,116), Spain (77,855), Colombia (72,235), Iran (70,532), Poland (65,897), Argentina (62,599), Peru (60,013) and South Africa (54,237).