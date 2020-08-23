India breaches 30-lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. COVID-19 cases in the country jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark.

It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 912 fresh deaths, 297 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Andhra Pradesh, 93 from Karnataka, 80 from Tamil Nadu, 70 from Uttar Pradesh, 48 from West Bengal, 45 from Punjab, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, 14 each from Gujarat and Delhi, 12 from Haryana, 11 each from Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Telangana.

Nine fatalities each have been reported from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight from Puducherry, seven from Assam, five each from Bihar and Goa, four from Himachal Pradesh, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Ladakh, Manipur and Tripura while Meghalaya, Nagaland have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 56,706 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 21,995 followed by 6,420 in Tamil Nadu, 4,614 in Karnataka, 4,284 in Delhi, 3,189 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,881 in Gujarat, 2,867 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,737 in West Bengal and 1,206 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 1,036 people have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, 944 in Rajasthan, 755 in Telangana, 608 in Jammu and Kashmir, 597 in Haryana, 503 in Bihar, 399 in Odisha, 308 in Jharkhand, 234 in Assam, 218 in Kerala and 195 in Uttarakhand.

Chhattisgarh has registered 189 deaths, Puducherry 151, Goa 140, Tripura 72, Chandigarh 33, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32, Himachal Pradesh 29, Manipur 22, Ladakh 21, Nagaland nine, Meghalaya seven, Arunachal Pradesh five, Sikkim three and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI

Global cases surpass 23 million

Washington, Aug 23: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,666,121 and 176,345, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,582,362 infections and 114,250 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,975,701), and is followed by Russia (949,531), South Africa (607,045), Peru (576,067), Mexico (556,216), Colombia (522,138), Chile (395,708), Spain (386,054), Iran (356,792), Argentina (336,802), the UK (326,559), Saudi Arabia (306,370), Bangladesh (292,625), Pakistan (292,174), France (275,562), Italy (258,136), Turkey (257,032), Germany (233,861), Iraq (201,050), Philippines (187,249), Indonesia (151,498), Canada (126,560), Qatar (116,765), Bolivia (107,435), Ecuador (107,089), Ukraine (105,337), Kazakhstan (104,313) and Israel (101,933), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,254), India (55,794), UK (41,509), Italy (35,430), France (30,517), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,245), Iran (20,502), Russia (16,268), Colombia (16,568), South Africa (12,987) and Chile (10,792).