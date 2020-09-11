Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:12 AM

India cases breach 45 lakh mark

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:12 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India’s COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

Renzushah inaugurates COVID centre

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are  9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The country had recorded over 95,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest News
File Photo of Raman Bhalla

Police lodge FIR after former Congress minister Raman Bhalla gets threatening letter from Hizb

Representational Pic

94,372 new cases take COVID-19 tally in India past 47-lakh mark

Image Source: Twitter

Burglars decamp with cash after breaking into revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) in Srinagar

White smoke covers Beirut port

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Friday.

Related News