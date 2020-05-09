India cases cross 60,000

‘Global deaths surpass 2,70,000’ The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 60,000 on Saturday and the death toll neared the 2,000 mark after more people tested positive for the deadly virus infection across states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies.

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the testing capacity for COVID-19 has been ramped up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of over 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far across hundreds of government and private labs. But a large number of cases continued to get detected in several states and union territories, barring Kerala and a few smaller states including in North-East that reported nil or single-digit fresh cases.

In its daily update, the Union Health Ministry said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,981 and the number of cases has climbed to 59,662, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by different states and UTs, as of 6.45 PM, showed at least 60,266 confirmed cases across the country. This showed an increase of nearly 4,000 confirmed cases since Friday morning.

On Saturday, fresh cases were reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar and Assam, among other places.

Globally, nearly 40 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus since its emergence in China last December, while approximately 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives. However, nearly 13 lakh people have recovered too, including nearly 2 lakh in the US and over 1.4 lakh in Germany.

Germany and South Korea are among those countries that have been seen as having successfully avoided large number of deaths by their extensive testing and contact tracing measures. But, worries mounted on Saturday about fresh outbreaks in both the countries following various lockdown relaxations, thus raising the risks associated with reopening of economies.

In India also some relaxations have been given from the nationwide lockdown, which has been in place since March 25 and is scheduled to end on May 17 as of now.

The Goa government may allow holding of music classes and reopening of some state-run libraries in a phased manner on the condition of maintaining strict social distancing norms, the state’s Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said on Saturday.

Goa is classified as a green zone with no coronavirus positive case as of now.

Special trains and buses are also being run to help lakhs of migrant workers reach their native places, while special flights are bringing back Indians stranded abroad.

‘Global deaths surpass 2,70,000’

Washington, May 9: The global COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 2,70,000 mark, while the number of cases from across the world was nearing 4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the global death toll stood 274,898, the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounted for the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world at 77,180, followed by the UK in the second place with 31,316 fatalities.

The UK currently has the highest deaths in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (30,201), Spain (26,299), France (26,233), and Brazil (10,017), the CSSE data showed.

Meanwhile, the global number of cases increased to 3,938,064 on Saturday. The US leads the global list with 1,283,929 cases, followed by Spain (222,857), Italy (217,185), the UK (212,629), Russia (187,859), France (176,202), Germany (170,588), Brazil (146,894), Turkey (135,569) and Iran (104,691), according to the CSSE figures.