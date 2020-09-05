Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:01 AM

India-China border situation very nasty: Donald Trump

Describing the situation along the India-China border as “very nasty”, US President Donald Trump has said that the Chinese are “going at it much more strongly” than a lot of people understand and he would “love to get involved and help” ease the tension.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple places in eastern Ladakh for four months.

“While we’re at it, we’re talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It’s been very nasty,” Trump told reporters on Friday at a White House news conference in response to a question on Indian-Americans and the US-India relationship.

Trump reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation.

“And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that,” he said.

When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.

“I hope not… But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand,” Trump said.

