India churning out highest daily COVID cases in world

India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world from the last three weeks, putting it ahead of the US and Brazil. India, the third worst-hit country on Thursday recorded over 75,000 cases breaching the highest ever daily tally by the US, and recorded the worst spike so far globally.

On August 7, the country had recorded more than 60,000 cases for the first time and the graph has been on the

rise since then. On Thursday, the country added 75,760 fresh cases. The US witnessed a spike of over 43,000 cases in the last 24 hours, while Brazil logged over 47,000 fresh infections.

Exactly a month ago, the country had registered 49,931 fresh novel coronavirus cases and the total tally stood at 14.35 lakh. Not just the daily cases, but the overall cases have also taken a huge leap in a months’ time.

India’s journey to over 33 lakh cases precisely took six months and twenty-eight days since the emergence of the first case on January 30.

On July 17, the country had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days, on August 7 and added another 10 lakh on August 23. It has now added 3 lakh cases in four days.

As per latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total caseload stood at 33,10,234 while the death toll rose to 60,472. The number of recoveries also increased to 25,23,771. Recoveries are 3.5 times the active case, which stand at 7,25,991. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance, and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients has ensured speedy recoveries and has also kept the case fatality rate low in some states.