India logs 45,000 new cases

With a fresh spike of 45,230 coronavirus infections and 496 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday rose to 82,29,313 said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,61,908 are currently active, 75,44,798 have been discharged, while 1,22,607 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 91.68 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,83,775 cases, including 44,024 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Global Covid-19 cases top 46.4mn: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,199,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 46,420,940 and 1,199,501, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,199,523 and 230,934, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,184,082, while the country’s death toll soared to 122,111.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,624,648), France (1,458,999), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,173,533), Colombia (1,073,809), the UK (1,038,054), Mexico (924,962), Peru (902,503), South Africa (726,823), Italy (709,335), Iran (620,491), Germany (544,346), Chile (511,864), and Iraq (475,288), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,074. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,753), the UK (46,807), Italy (38,826), France (37,057), Spain (35,878), Iran (35,298), Peru (34,476), Colombia (31,799), Argentina (31,140), Russia (28,026), South Africa (19,411), Chile (14,247), Indonesia (13,943), Ecuador (12,684), Belgium (11,625), Iraq (10,966), Germany (10,513), Turkey (10,326) and Canada (10,230).