Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:33 AM

India records 50,000 positive cases in a day

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:33 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India’s caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,17,567 patients have recovered and one person has migrated.

The recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the data.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

Latest News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Women entrepreneurs can further boost employment; generate attractive earnings among J&K youth: Sehrish Asgar

File Photo

Weekend Lockdown in Kathua from July 31

This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples had been tested up to July 26. As many as 5,15,472 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on Sunday.

Of the 708 deaths reported, 267 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 82 from Karnataka, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 40 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Gujarat, 21 from Delhi, 15 from Punjab, and 10 each from Bihar and Odisha.

Related News