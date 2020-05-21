Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:08 AM

India rejects China's allegations about LAC trespass

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 22, 2020, 12:08 AM

India on Thursday rejected China’s allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of the frontier in Ladakh and Sikkim, asserting that New Delhi has been taking responsible approach towards border management.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it was the Chinese side that recently undertook activities hindering India’s normal patrols in the areas.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

J&KJH pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on death anniversary

DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

Shift COVID19 centre from district hospital: Ganderbal residents

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate,” Srivastava said.

“Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously. All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC,” he said.

The LAC is the de facto border between the two countries.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Representational Pic

Why COVID-19 may infect less children than adults decoded

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 3,583 in India

Representational Pic

China engaged in provocative, coercive military activities with neighbours, including India: White House report

“In fact, it is the Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India’s normal patrolling patterns. Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security,” he said. China has accused India of unilaterally attempting to change the status of the un-demarcated border in Ladakh.

Related News