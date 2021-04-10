Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
India reports 1,45,384 new cases

India has reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 77,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859 with a recovery rate of 90.80 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,73,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested.

A total of 34,15,055 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,80,75,160.

